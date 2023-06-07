GeneralMajor 1

Frimpong Boateng arrested by OSP over corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has put former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng under investigations.

The renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was also arrested for alleged involvement in the missing of some 500 excavators and the involvement of Symphony Limited, the company owned by his son, in illegal mining.

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million after his purported arrest.

The Special Prosecutor had promised in a statement on Tuesday, May 2 to take “necessary action” against all those cited in the IMCIM report authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

“The OSP welcomes the calls for action and investigations and it assures the public and civil society that its investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM,” the Office said in its statement last month.

“The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector.”

The Office had in October, 2022 announced its resolve to probe suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the illegal mining sector.

The invitation to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is for him to serve as a witness and again a party of investigations as equal allegations have been levelled against him.

