Charles Opoku to represent NPP in Assin North by-election

Charles Opoku, an electrical engineer has beaten his strong contender Fredrick Freeman Amoah-Kyei to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Assin North constituency’s primaries.

He pulled 397 votes to win Amoah-Kyei who got 136 votes.

All 540 delegates came out fully to cast their vote with seven rejected.

Opoku will lead the NPP in the upcoming by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The election process was calm and peaceful as delegates went through the process smoothly without agitations or chaos.

Opoku after winning stormed the constituency with some party executives to begin campaign ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

Party faithful and well-wishers have joined the national and constituency executives to walk through the principal streets of the constituency to introduce the winner to the people.

The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a supreme court ruling on the eligibility of the sitting Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.