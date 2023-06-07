NEIP boss calls for partnership to pursue Innovation Management Programmes

By Patrick Biddah

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme ( NEIP), Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has called on the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to join in pursuing its innovation management programmes.

This he explained will, in the end spur the growth of the private sector and translate into more jobs being created for the youth.

Speaking at the launch of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Week programme on Tuesday June 7, 2023 in Accra, Mr Nkansah expressed the believe that the collaboration will help get the best out of successful companies who are usually the most Innovative.

When this is achieved, he expressed the optimistic about getting more Innovators to file patents which can compete at the world stage when it comes patents.

“We hope to see our Innovators filling patents at WIPO, as the Chinas and Japans do, as result of these programmes we will be undertaking”, he stressed.

Celebrating successful solutions from Innovators and Entrepreneurs, he noted will encourage NEIP to innovate more to fuel the growth of the economy.

This maiden celebration week is under the theme : “ creating sustainable development through collaborative innovation and commercialism “

Outlining the programmes for the celebrations he said includes a senior high school innovation challenge, a symposium which will be addressed by key policy makers and hackhathon competition which will see participants innovating solutions for sector specific problems.

The celebrations which will run from June to December will also include the NEIP Innovation and Entrepreneurial Showcase their activities.

“This will be a vibrant marketplace where Innovators and entrepreneurs can exhibit their innovative products and services. This will be organized on the side-lines of the symposium. The fair will showcase some of the Innovative products and services from NEIP beneficiaries,” he added .

Despite the programme outlines for the celebration, he enumerated the strategies and tactics on the innovation programme.

Amongst these strategies, he mentioned are the devotion on resources to unearth innovations.

The transfer of knowledge through partnership and the scouting for innovations are some of the strategies he pointed out.