Labone-based Class Media Group petrol-bombed

Labone-based Class Media Group (CMG) has been targeted in an attack involving petrol bombs, resulting in some damage to the premises.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, but a viral video obtained from security cameras, depicted unidentified individuals hurling two petrol bombs at the radio media house. The faces of the perpetrators were not captured by the cameras.

The motive behind the attack on the media company, owned by Alhaji Seidu Agongo and known for its critical stance towards the Akufo-Addo government, remains unclear.

Images from the scene, revealed shattered glass, though it remains uncertain if any injuries were sustained. It’s not clear when this incident occurred.

According to reports from CMG’s news portal, the incident has been reported to the police for further investigation.

This attack, adds to the concerning trend of assaults on media houses and journalists in recent years.

In previous instances, journalists have faced various forms of aggression, including physical assaults and interruptions during live broadcasts.

One notable case is the killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, who was associated with Anas Aremeyaa Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I. Another incident involved the storming of CMG’s Dagbon FM studios in the Northern Region by individuals who attacked and assaulted a journalist.

These attacks underscore the importance of protecting press freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists in their line of duty.

