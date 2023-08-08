You need to help yourself if you want others to help you – Odarky Andy

Ghanaian musician, Odarky Andy has said that it is important to put in effort on your own to be able to attract the eye of helpers.

Making an appearance on Onua Showtime, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the product of Mentor1 fame indicated that he believes that God-given talent, if not used right, will be taken away. He added that self-help is very pivotal, or else one will delay in life.

“I think when God gives you a talent and you don’t take good care of it, He takes his thing away. If after a long search, you do not get helpers, you need to help yourself because if you say you are waiting for a producer and he or she doesn’t come, it drags things,” he said.

He went further to share a wise saying that goes with what he had said in his earlier submission, elaborating on the need to strive on your own so that helpers will be drawn to you when they see the effort you are making.

“The older folks have this wise saying that goes “The one that climbs the good tree is the one that gets pushed. It didn’t say that if someone is standing under a tree, they should be pushed because for all you know, the person is there to take fresh air. If you make the effort, that’s when people see that you need help and they will push you,” he stated.

In view of this, he owns a record label which he finances and manages though he works in collaboration with MotMo Productions.

“So Fire House Music is my own record label. I am the CEO as well as the artiste but I have a team: Motmo productions that do the work though I finance everything,” he indicated.

According to him, “As I set out to climb the tree, I laid a prayer before God that ‘You can’t put me on TV, and make my talent go waste, else I’ll blame you so the song I am about to release, if it doesn’t hit, I’ll stop music’. The title of the song is ‘My Prayer’.”