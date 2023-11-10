Family Health Medical School feeds 54 more Doctors into the health system

By Patrick Biddah

The Family Health Medical School, has yet again trained more doctors to augment the pool of health practitioners in the health delivery system of the country.

This time, a total of 54 doctors being newly qualified doctors from the school, have been added to the many the school has produced.

Since it establishment in 2015 with 16 students, the school which is the premier private medical school has lived up to the billing by producing doctors year on year.

At the 2023 congregation which graduated the 54 on November 8, 2023, the President of the school, Prof. Yao Kwawukume, expressed his delight about the teamwork of the students on various programmes which yielded collected results.

“It has been so encouraging to witness how you have grown in knowledge and skills, learnt to adapt to new technologies and become more mindful of creating more positive impact in your environment in these past years “, he stressed.

He urged them to remain resolute in the pursuit of their dreams, saying they should never see their graduation asan end in itself but rather as means to climbing higher ladder of excellence .

“No matter where you find yourself, be willing to serve .Remember the health sector, especially the Ghanaian health sector, needs your services more than ever “, he reiterated.

He said, they should not develop the habit of shunning the rural areas and that they should know it is part of building their capacity for professional developments.

“ Work with other people to create innovative and lasting solutions that will serve future generations and never be tired to try again even if you do not succeed”, he admonished.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Timothy Johnson of the Michigan University in his address, urged the graduates to stick to their ethical guidelines.

He called on the doctors not to see the practice of medicine about being about them but rather the professional responsibilities they attach to their clients and patients.

Aside the ceremony to graduate the doctors, nurses and midwives also graduated. A total of 40 nurses graduated in BSC while 74 midwives also passed out with BSC. There were 50 nursing assistance who also graduated.

The overall best medical student, Natalie Osei in her valedictory speech, said the long lectures and ward rounds was a challenge they overcame which prepared them for the world of practice.