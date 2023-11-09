Stop the public showdowns on social media, learn to be silent – Stacy Amoateng

TV host and media personality, Stacy Amoateng, has advised celebrities, especially former friends turned foes, to keep their personal disputes private and away from the public eye.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she called for public personalities to shun such public “showdowns”, often with the revealing of secrets and using offensive language.



The “Restoration” show host said that these attacks would have a negative impact on their image and relationships with other individuals.



“It is worrisome that some celebs who were once bosom pals virtually let out their claws to scratch their eyes out and reveal secrets, some dark ones when they fall out.



“Don’t forget you once shared a bond. Why would you say offensive stuff that you cannot come back as even mere friends if not as besties again? Too much damage would be already done.



“Is it worth it to wash your dirty linens in public just because you are not on good terms again? I don’t think so,” she said.



She urged stars to consider the long-term consequences of their actions and highlighted the importance of silence in response to such situations.



“The best approach in such situations is to remain silent and abstain from sharing sensitive information,” she stated.