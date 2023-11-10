NPP Polling Station Executives applaud Bawumia’s aide

..For securing him victory in Western North

The Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of New Adiembra in the Western North Region of Ghana, have expressed their admiration and appreciation for Dr Augustine Blay, the Executive Secretary to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his tremendous efforts in securing a resounding victory in the Western North Region.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the executives unanimously praised Dr Blay for his unwavering commitment, tireless work ethic, and exceptional organizational skills that played a pivotal role in the NPP’s triumph over rival parties in the region.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, November 8, 2023, and copied to The Herald Newspaper, the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Kobiri Bennie, said Dr Blay’s efforts and hard work, have been widely recognized as instrumental in delivering success for the party in this highly contested region.

“His continuous visitations to the polling stations and we’ll design messages centred on the achievements of Veep convinced us as polling station executives to work hard for Vice President”. He stated.

The executives also acknowledged the leadership and guidance provided by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whose vision and strategic direction played a crucial role in the party’s achievements in the Western North Region.

The NPP polling station executives conveyed their heartfelt thanks to Dr Blay and Dr Bawumia for their contributions, expressing their confidence that their continued support would pave the way for victory in the upcoming general elections.

He added that, as the election date approaches, the NPP remains focused and determined to build upon their achievements, with the support and dedication of Dr Blay and Vice President Dr Bawumia continuing to be crucial in their pursuit of a successful outcome in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Bennie noted that the intervention by Dr Augustine Blay, the Executive Secretary to the Vice President, in several constituencies has sparked unlimited hope and confidence among voters, saying; this has further intensified the drive to support the Vice President with constituents recognizing the need to break the eight.

He pointed out that, constituencies such as Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Akontombra, Bodi, Juaboso, Dadieso, Aowin, Bia East, and West, have experienced the remarkable impact of Dr Blay’s intervention, igniting a renewed sense of hope and enthusiasm among voters.

M. Bennie, further stated that the constituents have also recognized the need to break the eight-year cycle and allow Dr Bawumia to become president of Ghana, to continue his digitalization agenda for the nation, adding that; the intervention has served as a wake-up call, motivating voters to rally behind the Vice President.

“We are determined to break the eight-year streak and ensure continuity in the progress we have witnessed under the NPP government,” remarked a resident from Sefwi Wiawso.

“Dr. Blay’s interventions have shown us the way forward. We now understand the importance of voting for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to enable him to complete the work he has started.” Mr. Bennie stated.

The statement concluded that in a bid to consolidate their strength and maintain their position in power, the polling station executives of the NPP emphasized the need for unity among party supporters to break the eight-year streak and ensure continuity in governance.

“We need every member of our party to rally behind our leader, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This is not the time for internal conflicts or lack of cohesion. Let us demonstrate our collective resolve to stay in power and continue the remarkable work we have done so far.” Mr Bennie emphasized.