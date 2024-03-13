Gov’t & Asantehene render Komfo Anokye medical doctors homeless

…State bungalows sold to private developers

Health professionals, including senior doctors, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, have accused the government of selling the land where their bungalows are located to private developers.

Dr Michael Leat, the chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, revealed that around 30 doctors, including specialists and heads of departments, along with other professionals like hospital administrators, police, and military personnel, have been given a one-week ultimatum to vacate their bungalows.

But the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, countered these claims, stating that the land was not sold to private developers, but is part of the properties ruled by the court to be returned to the Ashanti stool, following a case won by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Manhyia Palace.

In an interview with Adom FM on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Dr Leat, acknowledged their awareness of the land being sold, but emphasized that they expected to be relocated only if alternative housing was provided.

He expressed concern that, as of now, neither the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, nor the Accommodation Committee of Komfo Anokye, has been informed about any alternative housing for the affected staff.



“For about a year now doctors, hospital administrators and commanders living at Danyame have known that the land we were staying on had been sold to private developers. But we resolved that until they get a place for our doctors, no doctor should move.



“Only for them to come and tell us yesterday (Monday, March 11, 2024) that they have given us one week to find somewhere to go and live.



He added, “As it stands now, as the chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, nobody has told us that they have a place for us to relocate to. And also, as a member of the Accommodation Committee of Okomfo Anokye, there is nothing like an alternative for the doctors and other affected staff”.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, also in an interview on Adom FM reiterated that the land was subject to a court ruling for return to the Ashanti stool.

He clarified that the doctors had been given notice for over a year to vacate the premises for the land to be returned to the Ashanti stool.

The conflicting narratives between the health professionals and the regional minister, raise questions about the ongoing situation and the future housing arrangements for the affected individuals, most of whom are already leaving the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad.