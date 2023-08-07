Otumfuo’s name pops up in ex-minister’s stolen millions

…As her sister in-law makes story murkier

The name of the Asante overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has officially been mentioned in the Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s stolen millions scandal with the man mentioned as the owner of the biggest amount – the dollar component – of the cash in various currencies as Asantehene’s appointee.

US$8000 out of the US$1 million stolen from the Minister’s Abelemkpe home in Accra, was said to belong to one Nana Akwasi Essan II, Numuahene to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and a brother of Madam Dapaah who died in January 2022.

The Asantehene’s name was mentioned in an official document by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, detailing the ownership of the money, how the huge sums were stolen from the ex-minister’s home, how it was detected, how long it took the police to arrest the suspects among others.

It baffles many as to why the A-G is introducing Otumfuo’s name into this matter and what comes to peoples mind is to give gravitas to the late brother who owns the money.

However, Ghanaians are waiting to see what the Special Prosecutor will say, it is being three weeks since the OSP went to search her official residence in Abelemkpe.

But the story is getting murkier with one Irene Kensah, the wife of the deceased brother of former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms. Dapaah, saying she has instructed her lawyers to file for the retrieval of her late husband’s part of the US$1 million and other amounts said to have been stolen at the residence of the former minister.

This in spite of doubt casted by an angry Ghanaian lady, who was captured in a viral video, calling on the former Minister to come clean and provide honest answers to the public regarding her stolen US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis.

The lady, who appears to know the late Nana Akwasi Essan II, as well as the rest of their family, doubted that the substantial amount belonged to him.



The lady explained that the late brother of the Minister, was initially a roadside shoemaker in Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis, before he ascended to the position of chief, and his eventual demise in January 2022.

However, the late Nana Akwasi Essan’s widow, cites the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, saying she is currently in the process of filing to retrieve her part of her late husband’s properties, which she only became aware of through the broadcast journalist.

“I know nothing about that money. I heard about it just like all of you did. I was on my way to meet my lawyer about a letter of administration and the issue only came up when I was with him. So after my lawyer became aware, it has now become apparent that the money needs to be retrieved according to law,” she said in an interview with Sompa FM.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, has been at the centre of attention after it was recently published that some of her domestic workers have been charged for stealing various amounts of money including a million dollar from her residence.

The amount involved in the matter received widespread public criticism causing the minister to resign from her post.

However, Paul Adom-Otchere, during a broadcast of his programme stated that the former minister confirmed to him a breakdown of the actual ownerships of the amount involved.

According to the journalist, US$8000 out of the $1 million belonged to one Nana Akwasi Essan II, Numuahene to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who died in January 2022, and a brother of Madam Dapaah.

“The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

“According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60,” the journalist claimed.

However, according to the wife of the deceased, she had never been aware of any such money belonging to her husband, but is committed to duly recover the said amount using legal processes.

Her lawyer, William Kumi, also confirmed that processes have been initiated to retrieve the money as part of the woman’s rights to her husband’s estate.

The angry lady, had questioned how the late chief, known for his modest means of living, couldn’t have amassed such a considerable amount of money.



She accused the minister of misleading ordinary Ghanaian citizens, asking her to reveal the truth behind the alleged missing funds and her late brother’s wealth.



“I didn’t want to comment on Cecilia Dapaah’s issue, but Aunty Cecilia so you’re saying your brother Kwaku Nantwi, who was a shoemaker at Bantama before being installed as chief until his demise, Nana Taluta, are you saying he was having millions of dollars? Eii, Aunty Cecilia, why don’t you tell the truth so that we will know the source of the money and all these issues can die down? So, if Kwaku Nantwi’s children hear about this that all the said monies belong to their father and they come to you for it, have they committed any offence?



“Sometimes when you are lying… we were living with your brother Kwaku Nantwi at Bantama, so madam what you are saying I don’t understand…but your brother Kwaku Nantwi are you sure he was having a million dollars, we saw him because we were living with him.”

The Attorney General, who has taken over the case, has listed the following as how the money in the house was stolen from the minister’s home.

a. The case of theft was first reported at Tesano in October 2022, but there is no record of arrest at the station

b. Cecilia Dapaah, however, formally reported the case in July 2023; 10 months after first arrest

c. Cecilia Dapaah, did not mention who owned two sets of missing monies – US$200,000 and 300,000 euros

d. The two former house helps are denying that they stole US$800,000

e. Cecilia Dapaah says 300,000 cedis stolen was donations from mother’s funeral