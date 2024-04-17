Minister lands Ghana in $3.6 billion judgement debt 

…Over abandoned Boankra project

In yet another startling revelation, official documents are shedding light on a concerning turn of events surrounding the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project, potentially entangling Ghana in a US$3.6 billion judgement debt.

The saga began on November 5, 2020, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, laid the foundation stone for the $330 million BILT project in the Ashanti Region.

Assurances were made, including to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, that the project would be completed by 2023.

However, recent findings, indicate that the project has been marred by irregularities and deviations from the approved parliamentary resolution.

The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, allegedly unilaterally altered the parties involved in the agreement and terminated the concession agreement without parliamentary consent.

Moreover, the Minister reportedly favored a company called Justmoh Construction Limited, disregarding procurement laws and parliamentary approval.

Justmoh, was paid over GHS400 million under dubious circumstances, triggering internal disputes and arbitration proceedings.

Additionally, preparatory works by Justmoh, are being questioned for their value for money, with inflated billing and questionable payments being highlighted.

As a result of these controversies, work on the BILT project, has ground to a halt, leaving behind an abandoned site and impending litigation.

Ashanti Port Services Limited, one of the parties involved, is demanding a staggering US$3.6 billion in damages.

This scandal, dubbed the Boankra Looting Disaster, has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within the government, with critics pointing to a pattern of opaque dealings and financial mismanagement.

Despite promises of completion, the project, has devolved into a symbol of wasted resources and potential legal repercussions for the state.