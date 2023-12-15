Kumasi Traditional Council cautions Offinso Chiefs over K.K Sarpong’s chieftaincy ambition

The Kumasi Traditional Council, has issued a strong caution to traditional authorities and residents of Offinso, urging them not to disregard the directive of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II against the installation of Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong (K.K Sarpong) as the paramount Chief of the area.

Since the passing of the Paramount Chief, Nana Wiafe Akenten III, the Offinso Stool has remained vacant.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has opposed the decision of Offinso traditional authorities to nominate Dr K.K Sarpong, because he is not qualified by birth to ascend the stool, leading to unrest and disagreements.

Recently, the Concerned Youth of Offinso, held a press conference endorsing their local leaders’ decision, claiming Dr K.K Sarpong as a royal and a legitimate claimant to the Offinso Stool.

According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the youth had the backing of some Offinso traditional leaders, who openly supported the claims of the “Concerned Youth”.

The Kumasi traditional council has, however, admonished traditional authorities in the area not to go against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s words since he maintains his stance of rejecting the nomination of Dr K.K Sarpong.

During a news conference, Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu, the Asafohene speaking on behalf of the Kumasi Traditional Council, maintained that Dr K. K. Sarpong, does not have a royal lineage and cannot rightfully occupy the stool.

They urged Offinso traditional authorities to refrain from obstructing Otumfuo’s efforts to appoint a qualified royal for the Offinso stool.

“Following the death of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, some young men in the Offinso area have been organizing a series of press conferences aimed at undermining the authority of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. We won’t allow that to happen, so we are protecting the image of the golden stool. In October this year, a group known as “Concerned Youth of Offinso” organized a press conference insisting that Dr. K. K Sarpong is the rightful heir to the Offinso throne. These assertions by those groups of people go contrary to the assertion of the Asantehene on the matter. We are therefore seeking to clarify the issue.”

He added, “The Asantehene has therefore asked all families that hold the belief they have relatives who can potentially occupy the position to appear before him on December 18, 2023, for a proper engagement at the Manhyia palace. In the Ashanti Region, people are nominated as chiefs only if they are royals but not because of their financial background. We have come to know that K.K Sarpong is not a royal. We therefore want all stakeholders to follow due process to ensure the rightful person is nominated to bring about the needed development in the area.”