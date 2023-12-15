Red Cross disowns former staff over financial malfeasance

By Patrick Biddah

The Ghana Red Cross Society, has given the assurance that it is already dealing with former staff of their institution who were involved in some financial malfeasance.

According to the Red Cross Society , it has also put in place measures to prevent the issues from happening again.

Addressing a press conference at their office yesterday December 14, 2023, the Acting Secretary General, Mr Solomon Gbolo Gayoni, indicated that much as they have made lots of progress in handling the matter, they feel restrained to comment deeply because the issue is with the Attorney General who is expected to advise on the matter.

Over the past few days, Members of Parliament discussed on the floor the 2021 Auditor General’s reports which cited some staff of the Ghana Red Cross Society for involving in financial malfeasance which has denied institution from receiving funding from donor partners.

The discussion, also highlighted how the actions of the former staff, has dented the image of the Red Cross, which ordinarily is an institution with reputation of high integrity.

But speaking in that regard, the Secretary General, explained that the issue is not a new one and that it has cooperated with the Police , the Public Accounts Committee and the Labour Commission to handle the alleged perpetrators.

“ We hereby assure parliament and the public that we are ready to submit to any form of inquiry that concerns our integrity “, he stressed.

“ Our integrity and public image are dear to us because the Red Cross relies on its image and goodwill to touch the hearts of local partners and the international community to lend a hand of support in times of natural and man made disasters, conflicts, population movements, epidemics, pandemics etc”, he added .

The Secretary General who was flanked by other officials of the Red Cross,said the current administration have worked for the past two years to redeem and rebuild the dented image of the Red Cross which is caused by the same Auditor General’s report.

“ In the coming days, you will see more of this where you may participate in a drive to fight disasters hand-in hand with Parliamentarians, our revered kings and chiefs and the Red Cross .Such collaboration and positive publicity keeps us relevant and makes us able to attract all the goodwill and attention we need in times of need “, he revealed.