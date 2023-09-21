Indian Doctors partner Family Health Hospital to educate public on urology, fertility conditions

The Family Health University College, in association with Health Plus-Inde, Marengo Asia Hospitals, and ART Fertility Clinics, have organized a week-long specialist Health Programme to educate the public on urology and fertility conditions.

The event which took place at the Family Health Hospital at Teshie in Accra, was under the theme “Infertility issues and solutions with modern science “.

It brought together Urologists and fertility Specialists to give in-depth lecture on these conditions.

The chairman of Renal Transplant Unit from Marengo hospitals in India, Dr Rajeev Sood, led the team of Urologists for a three-day ‘UROLOGY SPECIALIST CLINIC’.

Dr Sood, who has 23 years of experience diagnosed and reviewed clients with enlarged prostate glands, urethral strictures, prostate cancer, cryptorchidism and penile Implants.

She also reviewed treatment of erectile dysfunction, kidney transplants, kidney stones and male infertility issues among others.

Together with Ghanaian specialists, Dr Sood has already supervised two successful ground-breaking kidney transplant surgeries at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

Patients who shared their experiences after being seen by the health expects at the Family Health Hospital expressed satisfaction with the services rendered by Dr Sood.

They made appeals for the Clinic to be held periodically.

Dr Sonu Ahalawat, a well-known IVF & Infertility Specialist from ART Fertility Clinics in India also led a two-day Fertility Clinic at the Family Health Hospital.

The topic handled was on Oocyte Pick-up(OPU), Embryo Transfer, Intrauterine Insemination, Follicular Aspiration, Laparoscopic Procedures and Surgeries among others.

Dr Sonu Ahalawat, who was also the g Guest Speaker, educated participants on ‘MODERN TRENDS IN IMPROVING OOCYTE YIELD IN POOR RESPONDERS’ and ‘FROZEN EMBRYO TRANSFER PROTOCOLS AND EVIDENCE’.

Delivering his keynote address at the lecture , Dr Derek Amoateng, a Fertility Specialist, on behalf of Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume, President of the FHUC entreated individuals having difficulties conceiving naturally not to be discouraged

He outlined modern trends in Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) and gave assurance of better current success rates .

“I implore society to take it easy on couples or individuals yet to bear children as stresses from such attitudes also hinders conception” , he admonished .

In an address, the Medical Coordinator for Family Health Hospital, Dr Mrs. Rebecca Acquaah-Arhin, said the collaboration between Family Health University College, Health Plus Inde, Marengo Asia Hospitals and ART Fertility Clinics in India is the first of many to come.

The rationale for such health collaborations, she emphasized is for the provision of medical services and procedures that are currently unavailable in Ghana.

She bemoaned how patients had to struggle to raise resources to travel to India for procedures like kidney Transplants and Penile implants

.

However, she was glad to add that, patients raising money for such procedures will soon be a thing of the past due to such collaborations.

“Such collaborations will build the capacity of our Ghanaian doctors, especially in the specialties of Urology and Assisted Reproductive Technology, thereby making Ghana a medical hub in the sub-region of Africa”, she noted.

Family Health Hospital’s Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre (Fertility Clinic) is an ultra-modern state-of-the-art Centre equipped with the latest technology in fertility care.

The Fertility Centre has a team of Specialists and highly trained professionals who are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of couples or individuals having conception challenges. The team includes gynecologists, andrology specialists, embryologists and specially trained nurses.

Attached to the Centre is one of the most modern equipped laboratories, with specialized services such as frozen embryo transfer, sperm freezing, embryo freezing, semen analysis according to the latest World Health Organization standards, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), among others.