Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufuor, Clergy to speak up

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged former leaders and religious figures to express concerns regarding the precarious state of Ghana.

Addressing an anti-corruption forum held at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace, in conjunction with this year’s Asogli Yam Festival and the 20th Celebration of the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of the Asogli State, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said that the nation is currently facing imminent danger.

He emphasized that the failure of some leaders to speak out is steering the country towards a catastrophe.

He called on former President J. A. Kufuor, to express his views on the happenings in the country.

He further stated that in situations where a civilian government neglects its duty of being accountable to its citizens, it should anticipate removal through the electoral process.

“The chiefs of this country, we have the national house of chiefs, they have been quiet and I warn them that we are facing a great danger. I would like to bring to the attention of former President J. A Kufuor, that is time to talk. He’s too silent, his refusal to talk is leading the country to a disaster.

“It appears the nation is not in charge by the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]. This country is facing danger, if you just take a look at what the EC is doing, the signals are there. I know what coup d’etats are. No soldier likes a coup, but when the civilian government fails to be accountable and honest to the people, then he’s called for a removal through the ballot box. Ghana is leading to a great disaster if anyone changes any figures in the 2024 polls.

“Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, the Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, are the people who should start singing about the danger that is now facing the country. They have all failed to talk. I call also on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, they should all be watching and be careful. If the nation falls into any disaster, the blood of the people will be on your hands”.

During the same event, Mensah Thompson, the Director of ASEPA, highlighted the country’s predicament, noting that many institutions have fallen into a state of dormancy.