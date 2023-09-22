Stop lecturing us- Guinea’s junta leader tells UN

Guinea’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, has told the UN General Assembly that the Western model of democracy does not work for Africa.

“It is time to stop lecturing us and stop treating us with condescension like children, Africans are mature enough to design their own models of governance,” Doumbouya said.

He added that “Africa is suffering from a governance model that has been imposed on it.” Doumbouya took power in a coup in 2021, which was one of eight putsches in West and Central Africa in the last three years.