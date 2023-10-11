Midwifery student urges women to reduce the risk of breast cancer

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Bachelor of Science student in Midwifery from the Family Health University College in Accra, Joyce Opoku Amoah, has stressed the importance for women and young ladies of reducing the risk of getting breast cancer.

She emphasized that early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival and encouraged women to adopt various practices that promote breast health and overall well-being.

Ms. Amoah, who was speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra in line with breast cancer awareness month, said breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide, making it crucial to educate individuals about prevention and early detection emphasizing the significance of implementing simple lifestyle changes that can contribute to reducing the risk of breast cancer.

According to her, the educational campaign promotes a holistic approach to breast health, focusing on comprehensive well-being alongside specific preventive measures and advocates for regular self-examinations and encourages women to be aware of any changes or abnormalities in their breasts.

Recognizing the importance of early detection and proactive measures, Ms. Amoah, urged women to engage in various practices that promote breast health and overall well-being. Emphasizing the significance of self-examination, she encourages women to regularly check their breasts for any unusual lumps or underarm and changes in texture.

She reiterated that thinking or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast and pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area are all symptoms of breast cancer.

The midwifery student further advised women to maintain a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular physical activity, consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and avoiding harmful habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

In addition to promoting healthy habits, Ms. Amoah, further pointed out the importance of regular screenings and mammograms, particularly for women aged 40 and above, or those with a family history of breast cancerfor early detection.

“Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment, making routine check-ups essential for women of all agesto prioritize their health by scheduling regular appointments with healthcare professionals and discussing any concerns or symptoms they may experience.”She added.

Ms. Amoah also emphasized the significance of raising awareness about breast cancer among young girls and adolescent women and believes that education is crucial in dispelling myths surrounding breast cancer and empowering individuals to take control of their own health.



As October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month worldwide, she encourages everyone, irrespective of gender, to actively participate in activities and campaigns that promote breast cancer awareness.



She urged women to prioritize their health and not delay regular check-ups, including consultations with healthcare professionals for any concerns related to their breasts stressing the need to have open conversations about breast health and encourages individuals to seek support from organizations dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

“Breast cancer is a serious threat to women’s health, but there are various preventive measures that we can take to minimize our risks,thisOctober, let us all take the initiative to promote breast health and raise awareness about this deadly disease.” She added.

Breast cancer is a serious health concern affecting millions of women globally, by following Ms. Amoah’s advice and staying vigilant, individuals can effectively reduce the risk of breast cancer and contribute to their overall well-being.