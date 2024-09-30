Effiduase-Asokore NPP MP rubbishes calls to end galamsey 

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase/Asokore, has reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s commitment to supporting legal mining operations.

He drew a distinction between responsible, regulated mining and illegal activities that harm forests and water bodies, stressing the government’s dedication to enforcing legal frameworks in the sector.

Addressing party supporters at a campaign event on Friday, September 27, Dr Ayew Afriyie, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately spreading misinformation in Accra, to undermine the government’s credibility.

“They [NDC] know we’re winning the seats in mining areas, so they decide to go and import foreigners to engage in galamsey in Offin and Oda. They didn’t give them proper advice to mine in the forest”, he said.

He assured that, the NPP would continue to support legal mining, even in forest areas, despite the potential political risks, particularly in mining communities.

The MP, expressed confidence that the NPP, would win all parliamentary seats in mining regions during the 2024 general elections, attributing this to the party’s strong ties to the mining sector and its commitment to sustainable practices.

“The research that was done in August showed that the NPP was winning the seats. That is why they are reacting the way they are doing in Accra. They are causing confusion in Accra, claiming they won’t vote, we will vote.

“They are deliberately frustrating persons legally doing the mining in forests. Small-scale mining and community mining is different from the ones done by the Togolese. We’re going after them. The operations that we have started will continue till we arrest all those imported.”

“They are doing everything possible to frustrate our votes in mining areas, because they know we’re winning the seats around such areas. They want us to lose our seats in mining areas. But we will not stop galamsey today or tomorrow. Because, there is a difference between small-scale mining in the forest and the river bodies.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. Persons mining in water bodies are wicked, those persons we will stop them. God will punish you and your generations. The NDC has been frustrating people.”