Access Bank reaffirms commitment to SME growth with launch of SME week

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, as part of its 15th anniversary has launched its maiden SME Week, a dedicated week of activities, programs, and resources tailored to support the growth and success of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This initiative, under the theme: Thriving Together – Empowering and Celebrating Entrepreneurial Excellence is designed to equip business owners with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji highlighted the economic impact of SMEs across economies.

“SMEs have been the driving force behind economic transformations. In Ghana alone, SMEs contribute 70% to our GDP and constitute 92% of businesses. They are not only crucial to local economies, but also play a crucial role in enhancing regional economic stability across Africa by driving innovation and job creation. It is, however, important that we support their growth by providing them with financial resources and capacity-building opportunities.”

Highlighting the series of activities for the SME week, Group Head of Business Banking, Kafui Bimpesaid”this time, top bank executives will visit businesses of customers to listen to their challenges and share ideas to navigate them.

We also have a series of workshops, networking events, market storms across the country, SME Clinics, and a mentorship program for women-led businesses”.

Since inception, Chief Executive Officer of Agrolinks Commodities Ventures, Mr. Job Osei, who has benefitted from the bank’s SME initiatives shared how the bank’s support has been integral to the success of his business.

“Agrolinks specializes in trading soya beans, shea nuts, and maize. The company sources shea nuts from major markets in Northern Ghana, including Wa, Yendi, Tamale Abogado, Wale-wale, and Bole, supplying them to institutions, enterprises, and companies throughout the year. Previously, I did not have this massive access to markets.

“Today, my business, Agrolinks has seen tremendous growth in turnovers over the past 3 years. I have witnessed a year-on-year increase in my profit due to Access Bank’s investment and dedicated partnership.

I have achieved all these successes not only based on financial services from Access Bank, but also because of the expert advisory services, and the networking opportunities Access Bank has given me,” he concluded.

Mr. Osei has recorded a year-on-year growth of 215% with an improved net profit margin over the last three years, rising from 2.44% to 13.52%.

growth of 215%, thanks to the steady investments and partnership with Access Bank. Profitability has also soared, with net profits growth rate of 279%. I have achieved all these successes not only because of the financial services, but also because of the expert advisory services, and the networking opportunities Access Bank has given me,” he concluded.

Over the past 15 years, Access Bank has impacted over 11 industries, including Agriculture, Manufacturing, Services, Construction, Retail, Tourism, and Technology, among others.

To continue to expand the SME sector, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc announced unique products and services that meet the needs of SMEs. They include a waiver of set up fees for Point of Sale (POS) and a 20% reduction in transaction fees, collateral-free Instant Business Loans, convenient online transactions on AccessPay, waiver on cost of Business card, Mpower Business Account, Access Africa & PAPSS, Agency Banking merchant account, and Ghana Quick Response (GHQR) payment services.

Over the years, Access Bank (Ghana) Plchas demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs, consistently delivering exceptional service, and empowering individuals and businesses alike. With a focus on financial education, innovation and customer service excellence, Access Bank has become a trusted partner in helping customers achieve their financial goals, driving sustainable growth and fostering a prosperous community.