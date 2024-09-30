2004 year group of old Swesconians Association refurbishes visual arts centre

\In a remarkable show of dedication and love for their alma mater, the 2004 Year Group of the Old Swesconians Association has successfully refurbished the Old Art Shed, a structure that has served various purposes over the years.

This project, which was funded through the generous contributions of members of the year group, culminated in the transformation of the space into a modern facility now known as the Visual Arts Centre.

The official opening ceremony, held on Saturday, the 21st of September, 2024 was graced by the President of the Old Swesconians Association and the Board Chairman of the school.

Their presence underscored the importance of this development, not only to the school but to the entire Swesco community. The event was attended by members of the association, current students, teachers, and well-wishers.

The refurbished Visual Arts Centre is a symbolic blend of tradition and progress, representing the institution’s commitment to fostering creativity and artistic development among its students.

Over the years, the Old Art Shed had been repurposed as a temporary housing facility for some of the female students.

With the support of the 2004 Year Group, it has now been fully transformed into a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the visual arts sector, preserving its historical essence while adapting it for future use.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Old Swesconians Association, Piesie Samuel Attah-Mensah expressed his gratitude to the 2004 Year Group for their initiative.

He emphasized the importance of old students giving back to their school and lauded the refurbishment project as an exemplary act of service.

“This Visual Arts Centre stands as a testament to the legacy of giving back, and it is our hope that future generations will continue to build on this tradition,” he said.

The Board Chairman, Piesie Elizabeth Wynns-Dogbe also commended the efforts of the year group, noting that the new facility will significantly enhance the school’s visual arts curriculum.

She encouraged students to take full advantage of the Centre, stressing that it would not only serve as a hub for learning but also a place for nurturing the creativity and talent that Swesco is known for.

The 2004 Year Group in their remarks, shared their pride in being able to contribute to the growth of their beloved alma mater. They reiterated their commitment to supporting the school in various capacities and urged other year groups to undertake similar initiatives.

The cutting of the ribbon to the Visual Arts Centre officially marked the beginning of a new chapter for both the school and the students who will benefit from this space.

The facility is expected to inspire countless budding artists and serve as a platform for artistic expression for years to come.

The Old Swesconians Association continues to embody the spirit of loyalty and service, and the refurbishment of the Visual Arts Centre is yet another milestone in their long history of supporting the school’s development.