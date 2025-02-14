Calls for Minerals Commission’s “Galamsey CEO” removal intensify

There are growing concerns about Martin Ayisi’s continuous stay in office, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, despite the Mahama government’s commitment to addressing the menace of illegal mining, otherwise known as “Galamsey”.

Insiders at the Minerals Commission, are worried that Mr Ayisi, whose tenure has been plagued by the depletion of Ghana’s forest reserves and pollution of water bodies with poisonous substances, some of which have sipped in the sea, is still at post while galamsey activities continue.

Workers at the Minerals Commission, are shocked at the appointment of Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, as the institution’s deputy Chief Executive, but no effort is made to remove Mr Ayisi, the man whose unbridled license granting during the previous administration, led to the country’s environmental catastrophe.

Interestingly, bothPresident, John Dramani Mahama, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, have announced that they will review all gold mining leases issued in the last days of the Akufo-Addo government, but this has yet to be realised.

Indeed, some have claimed that Ayisi’s stay in office is because he allegedly made handsome financial donations to the National Democratic Congress’ 2024 campaign kitty.

Interestingly, an investigation by the online portal The Fourth Estate, has uncovered that politically connected individuals and entrepreneurs hold mining concessions near major rivers in Ghana, despite a government directive prohibiting mining within 100 meters of water bodies.

These companies, including Cape North Limited and Tera Nayo Limited, are linked to the children of former Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare. Despite lacking permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Water Resources Commission, these companies continue to engage in mining activities that have severely impacted the Tano and Ankobra rivers.

The leases for these concessions were granted by former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, contradicting environmental regulations. Other companies, such as Zogok Gold and Berksgold, owned by Thomas Amewu-Duglu, the General Manager of Volta Forest Products and brother of the previous Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu have also acquired concessions overlapping rivers, with satellite imagery showing extensive ecological damage.

The Minerals Commission of Ghana has long been regarded as a beacon of mining excellence on the African continent. Countries such as Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire have regularly sought knowledge from the Commission to improve their mining regulatory frameworks. Many of these nations have modelled their mining laws after Ghana’s PNDC Law 153 (1996), which was instrumental in attracting foreign investment and fostering private mining ventures.

Historically, under the leadership of industry stalwarts such as Kofi Ansah, Francoise, Awuah Nyamekye, and Ben Aryee, the Minerals Commission was an efficient regulatory body that set enviable standards in the management of mineral resources across Africa. However, following Ben Aryee’s removal, leadership has shifted to individuals lacking professional mining expertise, leading to the decline of the Commission’s influence and effectiveness.

Critics argue that under Martin Ayisi’s leadership, the Commission has deteriorated significantly. His tenure has been marked by widespread mismanagement of Ghana’s mining sector, particularly concerning the unchecked spread of illegal mining activities, commonly known as ‘galamsey.’ Environmental degradation, particularly the destruction of water bodies, has reached alarming levels. Yet, Ayisi’s administration has continued to issue small-scale mining concessions in areas dangerously close to these vital resources.

Many stakeholders are now advocating for a change in leadership, calling for appointing a seasoned technical expert from within the Commission to restore its lost glory. They argue that placing a politically motivated individual like Ayisi in charge undermines the Commission’s role as an independent regulator.

The appointment and retention of individuals with questionable commitments to environmental sustainability and regulatory independence could undermine Ghana’s mining sector. As the nation seeks to clean up and reform the industry, removing Martin Ayisi is a necessary step in ensuring that the Commission returns to its former stature as a leader in Africa’s mining regulatory space.

President John Mahama, appointed Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, the new Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission early this month.

He is said to have extensive experience in environmental, health and safety, engineering, and quality assurance/quality control, and he is expected to bring strategic leadership to the Commission during a critical period in Ghana’s mining sector.

His career spans key industries, including construction, oil and gas, and energy, with expertise in pipeline and piping inspection, welding quality control, environmental management, and regulatory compliance.

Mr Anyimah, holds multiple degrees, including an MSc in Energy and Environmental Management from the University of Central Lancashire (UK), an LLB from KAAF University (Ghana), a BSc in Management Studies from Central University College, and an HND in Civil Engineering from Takoradi Technical University.

He has held key roles in leading organisations such as ORSAM Oil and Gas, and Amaja Oil.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo had issued a directive prohibiting mining companies from operating within 100 meters of water bodies. However, The Fourth Estate’s investigations reveal that companies owned by politically connected individuals have been granted concessions that straddle major rivers. The Minerals Commission database shows that Cape North Limited and Tera Nayo Limited were granted ten-year mining leases on March 15, 2023, under Minister Abu Jinapor.

Portions of Cape North Limited’s concession overlap the Ankobra River, a mineral-rich water body that has suffered extensive pollution due to illegal and legal mining activities. Tera Nayo’s concession also stretches across the Tano River and the Amumeri Stream. Despite regulations under LI 2173 requiring a buffer distance of at least 100 meters from major water bodies, these companies have been allowed to mine in direct violation of the law.

A search at the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) indicates that Cape North Limited and Tera Nayo Limited are both owned by Nana Osei Opare, who is a co-director with Maataa Opare—both children of former Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare. Nana Osei-Opare also owns two additional mining companies, Optec Limited and Mech Resources Limited, with his sister Maataa Opare serving as a co-director. Together, their four companies have applied for 23 mining and prospecting licenses, with five leases granted.

Among their key consultants is Francis Owusu-Akyaw, the MP for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, who has provided consultancy services for at least 18 mining companies.

Similarly, Zogok Gold and Construction Limited, which has been granted a concession overlapping the Ankobra River, is owned by Thomas Amewu-Duglu, brother of former Lands Minister John-Peter Amewu. The company’s application for a concession, initially submitted in 2015, was only approved in 2021, days after Abu Jinapor visited Hohoe in the Volta Region—coincidentally visiting the Volta Forest Products company, where Amewu-Duglu is the General Manager.

Satellite imagery shows that Cape North’s concession has been heavily mined, causing significant damage to the Ankobra River. The same environmental destruction is evident along the Tano River, where Tera Nayo’s concession is located. Despite legal requirements under Section 18 of the Minerals and Mining Act, which mandates that companies obtain permits from the EPA and Forestry Commission before mining, none of the companies named in The Fourth Estate’s investigation have obtained environmental permits.

The Minerals Commission has failed to respond to inquiries about mining permits issued between 2020 and 2024. Additionally, the EPA’s mining director, Sandow Ali, confirmed that a company requires an EPA permit at all exploration stages, contradicting Nana Osei-Opare’s claims that his companies do not need permits for soil sampling.

When contacted, Nana Osei-Opare distanced himself from the destruction on his companies’ concessions, blaming illegal miners for the damage. He claimed to have reported illegal activities to the Minerals Commission, Operation Galamstop, and the police but insisted that controlling illegal mining was beyond his capacity.

Similarly, Thomas Amewu-Duglu denied knowledge of Zogok Gold’s mining operations, stating that the company had been dormant for a while. However, his business partner, Victor Gadri, insisted that Zogok had all necessary permits. When pressed about the ecological damage on their concession, Gadri claimed the destruction preceded their lease approval.

Environmental groups, including WACAM and A Rocha Ghana, have criticized the government’s failure to enforce mining regulations. WACAM’s Technical Director, Kwaku Afari, emphasized that once a company acquires a mining lease, it is responsible for protecting its concession from illegal mining. “If your property is being used to perpetrate illegality and you remain silent, it suggests you are benefiting from it,” he stated.

A Rocha Ghana’s Operations Director, Daryl Bosu, condemned the Minerals Commission for issuing mining leases in environmentally sensitive areas, stating, “It is incomprehensible why the Commission is issuing licenses alongside and across rivers when the devastation of mining is now so clear.”

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s reiteration in 2022 that water bodies are “no-go” zones for mining, regulatory agencies continue to grant concessions in prohibited areas. The revelations in The Fourth Estate’s investigation raise serious concerns about regulatory oversight, political influence in mining, and the ongoing destruction of Ghana’s water bodies due to unchecked mining activities.