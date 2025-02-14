Omenaa Mensah joins Tate’s Africa acquisitions committee, Strengthening African Art’s Global reach

Polish philanthropist and art advocate Omenaa Mensah, of Ghanaian heritage, has been invited to join the prestigious Africa Acquisitions Committee (AAC) at Tate, one of the world’s most influential cultural institutions. Her appointment not only marks a milestone as the first Polish member of the Committee but also underscores Warsaw’s growing significance on the global art world.

Tate has long been at the forefront of showcasing African art through its influential Africa Acquisitions Committee (AAC), the main engine whose support allows Tate to continue to represent the practice of modern and contemporary artists from Africa and the African diaspora in the UK national collection, enabling the acquisition of over 58 bodies of work by 42 artists since being established in 2011.

As well as elevating the global profile of African artists by supporting these major acquisitions, the Committee’s work underpins Tate’s broader commitment to modern and contemporary African art, as seen in El Anatsui’s recent Hyundai Commission: Behind the Red Moon, the exhibition A World in Common: Contemporary African Photography, Meschac Gaba’s newly opened display at Tate Modern, and the major exhibition on Nigerian Modernism coming up this Autumn.

This mission is further strengthened by the appointment of Omenaa Mensah, a philanthropist, journalist and founder of the OmenaArt Foundation, as the first Polish member of the AAC.

Her historic inclusion brings new opportunities to bridge African and European art worlds while advancing the committee’s vision of promoting African and diaspora art on a global stage.

Mensah’s work embodies the intersection of art, philanthropy and education.

Through the OmenaArt Foundation, she has spearheaded transformative projects, including the Kids Haven Sports and Art Complex in Ghana, which provides a platform for cultural exchange and youth development, and ART INVESTMENT MASTERCLASS, a five-month program in partnership with Sotheby’s Institute of Art, aimed at educating Polish business leaders, investors and philanthropists about the global art market.

The program complements her role as the founder of the TOP CHARITY Auction, Europe’s largest charitable art auction, which was recently recognized as The Best Luxury Auction Event in Europe 2024.

The Africa Acquisitions Committee’s impact resonates far beyond Tate. By supporting the acquisition of works by leading artists such as Yinka Shonibare, Zanele Muholi and Billie Zangewa, and showcasing them in internationally touring exhibitions, AAC has solidified Tate’s position as a leader in celebrating African creativity.

Its forthcoming exhibition, Nigerian Modernism, due to open in October 2025, will explore the artistic and intellectual networks that shaped modernist art in Nigeria during the decolonization era, further spotlighting the importance and influence of African art.

Mensah’s appointment also marks a milestone for Polish representation in the global art community. Her work to foster collaboration and cultural exchange aligns seamlessly with AAC’s mission, amplifying the voices of African and diaspora artists while inspiring new generations of collectors, curators and art enthusiasts.

Joining the Africa Acquisitions Committee at Tate is a great honor for me and a unique opportunity to actively promote contemporary African art on the international stage. I believe that art has the power to build bridges between cultures, but it is through agency and frequent artistic collaborations that we can truly support understanding and appreciation of diversity.

My dream is to foster collaborations between European, including Polish, and African artists, to jointly showcase cultural richness and diversity, emphasizes Omenaa Mensah, adding: An example of such efforts is the project currently being implemented by the Omenaa Foundation – the Kids Haven Sports and Art Complex in Ghana, which will become a space conducive to the exchange of ideas and artistic collaboration.

Thanks to the support of the OmenaArt Foundation, this place will serve as a venue for artistic residencies, where creators from Africa and Europe, including Poland, can work together, inspire each other, and build new cultural bridges.

Additionally, the network of unconventional artistic residencies we are co-creating in Malta, Italy and Poland represents extremely important spaces for exchange, mutual inspiration, and creative collaboration.

Omenaa Mensah, founder and president of the OmenaArt Foundation and Omenaa Foundation.

Omenaa Mensah’s leadership and vision ensure that African art, alongside emerging and established talents from Poland, continues to thrive on the world stage, cementing Tate as a hub for transformative artistic dialogue and innovation.