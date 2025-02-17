Lands Minister still paying lip service to galamsey fight

…Ignores pressure to remove Minerals Commission Boss

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, is keeping to continuous lip service in the fight against illegal mining, popularly called “Galamsey”, despite calls for urgent and decisive action, including the removal of the Mineral Commission boss, Martin Ayisi,

Notwithstanding repeated government assurances, Ghana’s forest reserves, continue to be depleted, and water bodies remain heavily polluted.

Critics argue that Mr Ayisi, who is responsible for granting mining licenses and ensuring proper regulation, has failed in his mandate, allowing illegal mining to thrive.

Many stakeholders, argue that Mr Ayisi’s removal, is necessary to bring accountability to the sector and curb environmental destruction.

Cocoa farms, have been overrun by illegal miners, affecting yields and bean quality while severely impacting financial returns.

However, during some diplomatic engagements last week, the Minister paid yet another lip service with assurances that the Mahama government is determined to continue partnering with the Chinese, Australian, and US governments for their mutual benefit.

This was after Mr Buah, had outlined the challenges confronting the country’s mining industry and appealed for support from the Australian government and investor community to address them.

Ms Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, indicated that the Australian government is prepared to provide personnel and logistical support to Ghana as it navigates the illegal small-scale mining scourge.

Mr Buah, welcomed Australia’s collaborative work in the mining sector and pledged to elevate it to a higher level.

The envoys from China, Australia, and the United States (US) paid separate courtesy calls on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to express their support for the government’s mining sector policies.

The same minister, had met chiefs and other opinion leaders the first week after taking office and assured them of the government’s readiness to solve the Galamsey menace.

Last week, also saw the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressing deep concern to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, over the invasion of his mining concession by illegal miners, which resulted in significant damage.

During a meeting with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on Friday, February 14, 2025, Otumfuo was disappointed that despite government efforts to curb illegal mining, the menace continues to persist.

The Asantehene, emphasized the need for stronger measures to address the issue, noting its detrimental effects on both the environment and the economy.

He called for a multifaceted approach, including deploying security personnel to protect concessions, regularizing small-scale mining operations, and providing alternative livelihoods for those engaged in illegal mining.

According to him, illegal miners have taken over his mining concession at Akropong without his knowledge.

“The site that was given to me has been invaded by illegal miners. Meanwhile, I had plans to give it out for proper mining. We must find a way to solve this crisis.”

The Asantehene emphasized the need for comprehensive measures, including job creation, to provide alternatives for illegal miners.

“These children who are engaged in galamsey need jobs. We need to assist them so they don’t go back to the sites.”

Mr Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, who was the first to pay the courtesy call on the Minister, said the Chinese government was impressed by President John Mahama’s policies and plans to reform the mining sector and expressed its preparedness to collaborate with Ghana to implement innovative policies.

Mr Defa, stated that the Chinese government had been a strategic partner to the Ghana government over the years and expressed its readiness to aid Ghana’s transformation agenda.

“We have been supporting each other in areas of bilateral trade, and our cooperation continues to flourish,” Mr Defa stated.

“China enjoys being the largest trading partner for Ghana. We remain one of the biggest investors in Ghana. I am happy Gnana President attended our event and delivered an encouraging speech, assuring us that Ghana’s doors are opened to Chinese investors for business,” he stated.

“We are very glad and dedicated to continuing this strong relationship. We regard Ghana as a strategic partner, and our interest covers all areas. We are willing and ready to align with the agenda of President Mahama,” Mr Defa assured.

Mr Buah, on his part, recalled the historic bilateral relations between Ghana and China, dating back to Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The Lands Minister, used the occasion to explain the government’s policies, such as the ‘Tree for Life’ and ‘Blue Water’ initiatives.

The minister, believed that the initiatives presented opportunities for Chinese investors to tap into a new market and generate benefits.

Mr Buah, highlighted the government’s plan to shift from resource production base to resource refinement, where value addition would be pivotal.

Noting that there were plans by the government to revamp VALCO and entreated interested investors to take advantage of the opportunity thereof.

He stated that the promotion of legal and sustainable mining activities was among the priority areas for the government

“The Chinese, Australian and US investors can trust the government of Ghana to create the necessary legal framework for their investment to thrive, especially in the mining and forestry sub-sectors.

Virginia E. Palmer, the USA Ambassador to Ghana, congratulated the Lands Minister, on his appointment and discussed ways of deepening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the USA.

In his response, the minister admitted the importance of collaborating with the US government to improve Ghana’s forest management, especially programmes such as women in afforestation.

Mr Buah, said the government, through the Lands Ministry, would revive and sanitise the mining sector to boost productivity and value addition.