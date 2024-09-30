Asantehene exhibit signs of indecision in 2024 polls

…Torn between family & friends

Asantehene,Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stated that the nomination of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, his relative and the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not imply that Manhyia Palace supports the governing party.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, is a nephew of the Ashanti Monarch. Upon being nominated, he was sent to Otumfuo, who had cause to advise him publicly against letting Dr Bawumia down through people’s perception of him being arrogant and disrespectful, among other words of wisdom.

During a courtesy call on him by the running mate of John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Otumfuo said “Even though Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), is my nephew, it does not imply that people in the Manhyia Palace will vote for the NPP or NDC.”

The Asantehene, also pointed out the seeming neglect of him and his palace by the opposition NDC whenever the party is in opposition.

Otumfuo spoke fondly of the NDC running mate and urged her to remain humble and show dedication through her campaign.



“Every time I ask her, ‘why does the NDC cut ties with me when you are not in power?’ I ask every time because they come all the time, but when they are out of power, they don’t visit me, they don’t look for me. When Naana was selected, I was here and I heard it, but you didn’t come and introduce her to me. You selected her before the NPP selected NAPO [as running mate]. When they brought him here, I asked why Naana had also not been brought here to greet me?



“So when I met her in Cape Coast, I asked her to dance with me, even if you have not come to greet me. Because I’ve known her for long; when she was Vice Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast, her good works and reverence for me, I’ve always acknowledged that,” the Asantehene said.



“Today, it is a result of politics; my son John Mahama has selected her as his running mate. I told her the first time when she was selected and came here the first time (2020 elections), to continue being humble and dedicated in her campaign. In the NPP and NDC, all that we are saying is that we want someone who will come and bring development into the nation. As I sit here, my only objective is to see Ghana develop…” Otumfuo added.



During his address, Otumfuo clarified that his palace remains apolitical and welcomes all parties. He emphasized that his palace does not endorse the NPP or any party.



“NPP has selected my grandchild Matthew Opoku Prempeh as vice presidential candidate. Indeed, he is my grandchild, but that doesn’t mean I have sold out the palace to the NPP or the NDC,” Otumfuo said.



On her part, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, thanked Otumfuo for his continuous support and prayers for her and the NDC.

She also expressed expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for the warm welcome.

“We thank you for welcoming us to your place. We are grateful for your continuous pieces of advice to the NDC party over the years,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, was accompanied on the visit by regional executives of the party and supporters.

“I came to once again show myself to you that I am on the road again and to also seek your prayer, support, and advice for the upcoming elections for the will of God to prevail and for the betterment of Ghana,” she stated.

In July, this year, the Asantehene, rubbished the description of Dr Opoku Prempeh as “arrogant” stressing at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday (9 July) as part of the event to outdoor Napo as the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Napo is very humble.

He said Napo is his grandson and he personally played a role in raising him from childhood, and at no point in Napo’s life did he display any sign of arrogance, adding that he is surprised about the arrogance tag.

“Some people have labelled you arrogant, but I raised you from childhood so I know you. You are not arrogant,” the Asantehene stated, adding that Napo should not let the arrogant tag manifest in his life.

The Asantehene was addressing a durbar at the Manhyia Palace during which President Nana Akufo-Addo introduced Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the running mate on the NPP presidential ticket.

Virtually giving accounts of how Napo was born and raised, Otumfuo said he has keenly followed the life of Napo from his birth till now, disclosing that he has played a significant role in helping to make Napo who he is today.

According to the Asantehene, he paid Napo’s school fees when he was a young boy, stating that he has not stopped following the life of Napo, who is his grandson.

“We brought him up. I paid Napo’s school fees. He then worked hard to become a doctor. He also travelled to Holland to continue his education before going to the United Kingdom (UK) to continue his education.

“From London, he returned home and lived in Accra, and he then asked his father for his permission to contest for the Manhyia parliamentary seat. His father told him to ask me first, and I gave him my support and blessings.

“After NPP victory in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo made him Education Minister and after the 2020 polls, he was made the Energy Minister,” the Asantehene said, adding that his grandson has worked his way to his current position.

Otumfuo, however, advised Napo to be a good, respectful and humble servant to his boss, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, as they both tour the country to campaign for votes ahead of the polls.

According to the Asantehene, he has already advised his grandson to, at all times, give maximum respect and support to Dr. Bawumia, so he is confident Napo would not disappoint him.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you as his running mate. Be a good servant to your boss,” he stressed, adding that Napo should always work with the instructions and directives Dr. Bawumia.

The Asantehene thanked President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the trust they have reposed in Napo, saying, “you have brought us a good and joyous message today.”

Shortly after leaving Manhyia, Napo set Social media platforms buzzing with what many held a disrespectful comments by comparing President Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Napo asserted that no president, including the revered Dr. Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring that your Kwame Nkrumah… no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he explained.

The controversial statement sparked widespread reactions, with many users expressing outrage and disbelief.