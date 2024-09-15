Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu challenges NPP government over voter register audit

A United States-based Ghanaian economist, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has questioned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) confidence in its electoral performance more than any government in the country.

Dr Iddrisu’s remarks center around the NPP government’s assertion that it has outperformed all previous administrations since Ghana’s independence which broader conversation about electoral integrity and governmental transparency.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia have frequently claimed that their tenure has been marked by exceptional achievements in various sectors, including economic development, infrastructure, and governance.

This self-assessment is backed by the party’s public communications and political rhetoric, positioning their administration as the most effective since Ghana’s independence.

However, these claims have been met with skepticism by various critics and opposition figures, who argue that the government’s performance has been inconsistent, with significant challenges in areas such as economic management and public sector efficiency.

In his social media post, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu said that the NPP government should not shy away from an audit of the voter register.

He suggested that if the government truly believes in its superior performance and legitimacy, it should welcome such an audit as a means of ensuring transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Dr. Iddrisu’s remarks imply a concern that the NPP’s resistance to an audit could be indicative of attempts to manipulate electoral outcomes.

He speculated that the party might be conspiring with the Electoral Commission (EC) to skew results in light of what he termed an “abysmal performance” in office, which has raised alarms about the potential for electoral fraud and has called into question the robustness of Ghana’s electoral system.

The EC plays a crucial role in overseeing elections and maintaining the voter register and its operations and decisions are critical to ensuring free and fair elections.

Calls for audits of the voter register are not uncommon, as they serve to verify the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll and to address any concerns about discrepancies or irregularities.

An audit of the voter register could provide transparency and reinforce public confidence in the electoral process. It would also serve as a check against any potential abuses of power or manipulation.

For the NPP, a government that projects confidence in its performance and electoral prospects, supporting such an audit might be seen as a way to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu’s comments bring to light important issues regarding the performance of the NPP government and the integrity of Ghana’s electoral processes. His call for an audit of the voter register is a reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in governance.