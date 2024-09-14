Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges Electoral Commission to ensure credible elections

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the Electoral Commission to ensure a free, fair and credible elections.

She says, it is easy to maintain peace when the electoral process is open and transparent, and credible elections are held.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, made the call when she addressed a durbar of the chiefs and people of Axim in the Western Region as part of this this year’s Kundum festival.

She said leaders must strive to preach peace and development at all times.

“I wish that the chiefs and people of Axim will continue to ensure peace and tolerate each other’s views, especially in this year as we prepare to elect committed and deserving people in the coming presidential and parliamentary elections in December”, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang emphasized.

She was hopeful that Ghanaians will elect leaders who are committed to serving the interest of the people in the December elections.

“In this election, we must strive to elect persons who exhibit the true characteristic of servant leaders and I am confident that the chiefs and people of Axim will vote to retain the current Member of Parliament, Kofi Arkoe Nokoe, in December 2024”, she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that the NDC government during its time in office initiated some key projects in the Axim area. Notable among them, she said, are the Axim Sea Defense Project, the asphalting of Axim town roads in 2015, the building of a new Municipal Fire Service office accommodation, the new Axim Divisional Polic Command Office block and the initiation of a mini harbour which has been changed into a landing beach .

“Nananom, I want to assure you that the NDC will ensure that this project is reversed to its initial plan”, she added.

The NDC running mate, further said the party also ensured the establishment of the Axim Girls Senior High School, which through the efforts of Awulae Attibrukusu III, was brought to the limelight.

Touch on illegal mining, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, observed that the menace is affecting the livelihood of many people, including those in Axim and its environs. She said the next NDC government will not associate or appoint persons suspected to be behind illegal and irresponsible mining.

“We will not associate or appoint any manner of persons who are noted to be involved or connected with galamsey as seen in the current government”, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She commended the chiefs for their togetherness and foresight to promote development among their people and called for unity, tolerance and peace among all natives of Axim and beyond, especially with the 2024 elections on the horizon.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, urged the youth to abstain from being used as agents of violence before and during the general elections.

She assured the people of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, and Ghanaians at large, that the NDC is committed to peaceful elections and urged the chiefs to add their voices to ensure that the Electoral Commission does the right thing.