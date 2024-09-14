Sammy Gyamfi donates 18 motorbikes to northern region constituency communication officers on behalf of John Dramani Mahama

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has donated 18 motorbikes to constituency communication officers in the Northern Region. The donation, made on behalf of former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, is aimed at enhancing the party’s communication efforts in the region.

The motorbikes were distributed to communication officers in all 18 constituencies of the Northern Region to improve mobility and grassroots engagement as the NDC intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During the presentation ceremony, Sammy Gyamfi emphasized the importance of effective communication at the constituency level, particularly in disseminating the party’s policies and vision. He praised the dedication of the communication officers and urged them to continue their hard work in mobilizing support for the NDC.

“This gesture is a demonstration of President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening the party’s communication machinery. We understand that, as communicators, your ability to reach every corner of your constituency is crucial in delivering our message of hope and development,” Gyamfi said.

The communication officers expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the motorbikes would significantly enhance their capacity to engage with constituents, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

This donation forms part of a broader strategy by the NDC to equip its grassroots structures across the country as it seeks to reclaim power in the upcoming elections.