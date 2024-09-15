I don’t do galamsey – Protozoa declares

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Suhum, addressed allegations made against him during a political debate organized by TV3 for the various aspirants in the Suhum constituency.

Speaking at the debate, Protozoa expressed frustration over accusations made by Professor Frimpong Boateng, whom he referred to as “Professor of Science,” and criticized the lack of evidence behind the claims.

According to Protozoa, the professor has repeatedly made “spurious allegations” against him in the media over the past three years, prompting an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Protozoa revealed that despite being invited by the CID, the professor failed to provide concrete evidence to substantiate the accusations.

He decried the situation where the accused is forced to prove their innocence rather than the accuser presenting proof, labelling it a “dangerous path” for the country.

“I thought that a professor of science would know much better,” Protozoa remarked.

“The name of the game is evidence, and he who alleges must prove. These allegations are only a figment of some desperate people’s imaginations, and I will not be distracted.”

During the debate, Protozoa also condemned illegal mining (galamsey) in no uncertain terms, insisting that he is a strong advocate for climate change.

“I am a climate change activist. There is no way I would do anything to undermine His Excellency the President, whom I served at the presidency.”

Protozoa firmly stated that galamsey is not happening in Suhum, emphasizing that, as far as he is aware, there are no illegal mining activities in the constituency.

Turning his attention to his plans for Suhum, Protozoa pledged to give back to the community, highlighting several development projects he has lined up.

He announced plans to donate an incubator to the Suhum Hospital and revealed that he has partnered with a U.S.-based NGO to install oxygen systems at the hospital, ensuring all hospital beds have access to oxygen.

Additionally, Protozoa vowed to provide Suhum with an AstroTurf, noting the town’s voter population of approximately 80,000 as a sign of its significance.

“I swear to God, Suhum will get an AstroTurf,” Protozoa assured.

With his campaign gaining momentum, Protozoa remains confident of his chances in the upcoming general elections, promising to serve the people of Suhum and bring meaningful development to the area.