‘Don’t give up, God is not finished with Ghana yet’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns about the hardships Ghanaians are currently facing under the Akufo-Addo government.

He encouraged them not to give up because God’s plan for Ghana was not over yet.

He observed that a section of the Ghanaian populace has vowed to boycott the 2024 polls due to the hardships they are experiencing.

He entreated the electorates to visit the polling stations on Election Day, December 7, to cast their votes.

Addressing the congregation of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale on New Year’s Eve, the former president said God is using the crisis Ghanaians are experiencing to test their faith.

“I want to leave you with a message of hope. Our country Ghana is going through a crisis. And there are many of you, especially the youth, who believe that there’s really no future. I meet a lot of our youth, and it is like there’s really no future here for them. And so they won’t even bother to vote. Please, I beg you, cast your votes on December 7, 2024.”

He emphasised, “Never give up on your country. God is not finished with Ghana yet. We are going through a crisis, but he has not given up on us. There are times when God uses experiences not only to test us but also to give us a learning experience. Sometimes, we go through tribulations, but it does not mean we must throw up our hands in despair and give up. Never give up. We must continue to battle, and work hard until we achieve the objectives we set for ourselves. Let’s continue to have hope and believe that God’s plan for Ghana is not over.”

Mr. Mahama said the once-vibrant Black Star, Ghana, which was on the international front has fallen, expressing hope that it will rise again.

“And that we will have the opportunity to make a choice in December 2024 and that God will prosper this country, and it will rise again. We are supposed to be the black star of Africa, today, that black star has fallen on the ground. But I can assure you that that black star will rise again,” he assured.