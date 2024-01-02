Birmingham City sack Wayne Rooney after just 15 games in charge

Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 83 days in charge of the Championship club.

The 38-year-old was appointed on 11 October following the controversial decision to dismiss John Eustace, with Blues sixth in the table.

Since then, the Blues have slipped to 20th, Monday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds having been his ninth defeat in 15 games.

Former England captain Rooney previously had spells in charge of Derby County and MLS side DC United.

Rooney’s appointment bore comparisons with the club’s ill-fated decision to sack Gary Rowett in December 2016 and replace him with a better globally-known name Gianfranco Zola.

But Zola won just twice in 22 games before being sacked in April 2017, to be succeeded by Harry Redknapp.

Since Blues’ new American owners Shelby Companies Limited appointed Rooney, again in the search for global impact, he has also won just two matches – and the board’s hope for successful, more exciting football has not been met.

Rowett, who left Millwall in October, is already being touted as one of the names under consideration to become caretaker boss.

Blues are six points clear of the relegation places ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Hull City.

But they then face three crucial league games before the close of the January transfer window – all against teams just above them in the table, Swansea and Middlesbrough at home, either side of Stoke away.

It was always assumed that Rooney, appointed after the last transfer window closed, would be given the new reopened transfer window to put things right.

But the club have opted to act now, giving a new manager time to work on any potential new signings.

