2023 AFCON: “We will get another Thomas Partey at the tournament” – Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, firmly asserts that the absence of Vice-Captain, Thomas Partey from the squad won’t significantly impact Chris Hughton’s team during the African Cup of Nations.

Partey, Ghana’s vice-captain has been sidelined due to a lengthy injury at Arsenal and hasn’t played competitively since October 8, 2023.

His reaction come on the back of Hughton naming his final 27-man squad for the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations commencing on January 13, 2024 in Cote D’Ivoire.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Nana Oduro Sarfo emphasizes that it’s illogical to include an injured player in the squad for the tournament.

I don’t see why we should carry an injured player to the African Cup of Nations, the injury is something we cannot hide, it is out there in the public.

If Partey is injured, i don’t see why we should take, i just hope we get another Partey at the AFCON.

