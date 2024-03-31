Disgraced former GFA Chairman Nyantakyi joins Ejisu NPP by-election

A campaign poster bearing the image and details of former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has appeared on social media amidst the race for the next Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The Ejisu parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the sitting MP, John Kumah, who also doubled as a Deputy Minister for Finance.

The poster sighted by GhanaWeb bears an image of Kwesi Nyatakyi wearing a broad smile with an open call for votes as MP for the people of Ejisu on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

“The Change We Need. The Voice We Deserve,” a slogan on the poster reads.

In a recent interview, Kwesi Nyantakyi hinted at his intention to contest in the Ejisu by-election.

“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet so we don’t know who wants to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what happens. But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPP which the late MP belonged to has slated a primary for April 13, 2024.

Nomination for the contest will open for three days from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, during which aspirants may purchase and file nominations at the constituency party office.

“To successfully file the nomination, an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC35,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.”

The statement noted, however, that women, youth (persons aged between 18 and 40 years), and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees. They thus will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has yet to announce an official date for the by-election.