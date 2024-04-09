Ejisu by-election slated for April 30

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced Tuesday, April 30, to hold the by-election at Ejisu following the death of the New Patriotic Party member of parliament, John Kumah.

John Kumah, also a Deputy Finance Minister, died on Thursday, March 7, at the age of 45, after succumbing to illness. He left behind a wife and six children.

The vetting committee of the NPP has approved nine candidates to contest in a primary to elect a candidate on Saturday, April 6. The opposition National Democratic Congress is yet to state an interest in the by-election.

The NPP opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and all nine candidates submitted their applications by the closing date on Thursday, April 4.

Below are the NPP aspirants and their balloting positions:

Kwabena Boateng Dr. Evans Duah Klinsman Karikari Mensah Helena Mensah Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey Portia Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi Aaron Prince Duah Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

Speaking to the media, Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, disclosed that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest, ensuring ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

“The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we’ve conducted the ballot. We’ve informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday,” Mr Nimako said.