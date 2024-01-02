GeneralMajor 2

TUSAAG declares nationwide strike effective January 8

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has declared a nationwide strike effective Monday, January 8, 2024, to demand full compliance with their retirement roll-over date.

TUSAAG bemoaned the failure of the management of some Technical Universities to address their members’ concerns after several engagements.

In a statement issued on January 1, TUSAAG cited the failure by the management of Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to implement the roll-over conditions for qualified personnel, leading to the premature termination of the employment of affected staff members.

“Despite the clarity provided in all our earlier communication, the Management of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Sunyani Technical University (STU), Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) have failed to comply fully with the roll-over of the retirement date to the end of the academic year.”

“On the basis of these lethal violations, and having satisfied the conditions espoused in Section 159 (b) of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the NEC of TUSAAG hereby declares a nationwide strike effective Monday 8th January 2024, in demand for full compliance with the conditions of the roll-over of the retirement date, as outlined in the referred portions of the Conditions of Service.”

