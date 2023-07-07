Organised Labour suspends intended strike after Council of State intervention

Organised Labour has announced a suspension of its intended July 10 strike.

Labour had threatened to ensure that all workers sat home from Monday, July 10 as a result of the dismissal of some three union leaders by management at Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited.

Negotiations have been inconclusive with the Spokesperson of Organised Labour, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, who is also the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), expressing disappointment about the last meeting held on Thursday, July 6.

He had announced that the strike would proceed.

The Council of State immediately invited Organised Labour to an emergency meeting after the threats could not be doused by the National Labour Commission (NLC), the arbitrator.

An emergency meeting called on Friday between the Council and Labour has resulted in the suspension of the strike.

The Council is said to have given the management of Sunon Asogli five working days to reinstate the three union leaders.

“This is the first time I have seen that management without shame can come back at a negotiation table to take back their own vomit,” Dr Yaw Baah told journalists on Friday after the emergency meeting.

“It is very sad. This is not the culture of Ghana and that is why I was very sad and you can imagine the tension in the room.”

The strike has been technically suspended for five working days.