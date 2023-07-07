I don’t have plans of going to school now as I am making music – Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog, the Ghanaian rapper who majors in the Ghanaian Drill music known as Asaka, has shared that he currently does not have plans on pursuing a university education.

Born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, the 20-year-old shared his unconventional perspective in an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi.

The ‘Sore’ rapper stated his belief that university alone would not provide him with the means to sustain himself in life during the interview.

“I am doing music, I am working at the moment, University won’t provide me with the means to sustain myself in life,” he shared

The talented artist who has featured Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur on his ‘Sore Remix’ explained his reasoning further by highlighting the burden of tuition fees and the responsibility it would place on his family.

“I have strategized my life in a way that I will make money before pursuing a university education. If I enrol now, who will bear the burden of my tuition fees?” he queried.

Yaw Tog boldly disclosed that he planned his life in a way that he would prioritize building a financial foundation before pursuing higher education.

“I have really planned my life in a way that I know when I’ll go back to school so I’m saving for my University, he said.

Yaw Tog recognized the support he received from his parents but acknowledged that he is current status did not allow him to rely on them for certain needs.

“My parents are supporting me but at my current status, I can’t go to my mother for certain things, he pointed out,” he shared.

Yaw Tog is an old student of Opoku Ware School where he studied in the General Arts programme.

The rapper scored B3s in English Language and Social Studies with his lowest grade being a C5 in Economics, one of his elective subjects during the 2021 WASSCE.

His impressive grades could earn him a coveted place in a university of his choice but it does not seem to be in his plans at the moment.