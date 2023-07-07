Ohemaa Mercy’s ex-husband gets new look, plaits his hair

One of the highlights of the unveiling of the 10th edition of Tehilla Experience was the presence of Ohemaa Mercy’s ex-husband Isaac Twum-Ampofo popularly known as Ike, as some attendees expressed that they least expected him to be at the event.

His presence was not the only factor that seemed to have taken the attendees by surprise; his appearance was also an element of surprise as the man known to have maintained a short, faded haircut without a beard had an entirely different look which could make him go unnoticed, GhanaWeb observed.

Mr Twum-Ampofo, this time around, had plaited his hair. He had grown his beard and moustache which were neatly trimmed. The man who in the past was not seen in sunglasses, on the day, was spotted in sunglass to complement his look.

He had worn one of the customized t-shirts for the launch and could be seen exchanging pleasantries with guests while smiling from ear to ear.

During her speech, Ohemaa Mercy acknowledged the presence of Twum-Ampofo while expressing utmost gratitude to him for his unflinching support over the years. According to the gospel musician, despite their divorce, Mr. Twum-Ampofo continues to offer professional assistance to her.

“I want to say a big thank you to my ex-husband Ike for his massive support over the years. This wonderful man has been there for me and keeps supporting Tehillah Experience,” she remarked.

In 2020, news went rife that all was not well between Ohemaa Mercy and Twum-Ampofo. Although there were rumours of what reportedly caused the separation, there was no official communication to that effect.

Meanwhile, Tehilla X is slated for August 13, 2023, at Oil Dome. This year’s edition is themed ‘Fire and Fragrance’. Artistes billed for the show which has grown over the years to be a large gathering of worshipers include Kofi Owusu Peprah, Efe Grace, Ceccy Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beecham, Diana Hamilton.