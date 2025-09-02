GeneralMajor 1

Democracy thrives only when institutions are strong, transparent and independent – Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Mahama has urged political leaders and those in authority to rise above partisanship, authoritarianism, and impunity, stressing that democracy must be safeguarded at all costs.

He made the remarks at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, September 2, when the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, led a delegation to announce the commencement of the 2025 edition of the Democracy Cup.

The President emphasised that democracy is not solely about elections but also about accountability, fairness, and justice, adding that strong and independent institutions remain the bedrock of any thriving democracy.

“Democracy is not merely about elections, it’s about accountability, it is about inclusion, it is about fairness and justice. It is about creating a society where every Ghanaian can aspire and achieve regardless of their background.”

The President added that, “As leaders, we must be reminded that democracy thrives only when institutions are strong, transparent and independent. We must resist the temptation of partisanship, authoritarianism and impunity. Our duty is to govern with humility and place the interest of the people above all else. As citizens, it requires our vigilance and our participation. It calls on us to hold leaders accountable, to reject violence, to value diversity and defend the freedoms that others before us struggled to…

The President’s comments come less than 24 hours after he removed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office on grounds of stated misbehaviour, following the recommendations of a committee that probed a petition for her removal.

Mr Bagbin, in his remarks, announced that part of the proceeds from the Democracy Cup will be channelled into professional FIFA-certified training for physical education teachers in Senior High Schools across all constituencies.

The Democracy Cup, which began in 2024, leverages sports, particularly football, as a platform to promote democratic values and foster national unity.

Source: myjoyonline

