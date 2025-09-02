BusinessMajor 2

Cedi crashes to GHC11.60 against dollar as govt struggles with currency woes

Cedi depreciation/dollar/Bank of Ghana

The Ghana cedi has slipped further against the US dollar, trading at GHC11.60 to US$1 on the interbank market, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest reference rates released on Monday, 1 September 2025.

The figure, which represents the weighted median interbank mid-rate at which commercial banks exchange foreign currency, highlights the continued depreciation of the local currency in recent weeks.

Retail customers are facing even tougher realities, with commercial banks and forex bureaus quoting between GHC11.85 and GHC12.15 per dollar, making imports, foreign tuition, and remittances more expensive.

The cedi’s slide has been linked to rising demand for dollars to finance imports, weak foreign inflows, and dampened investor confidence.

These pressures persist despite repeated assurances from the central bank that measures such as tighter monetary policy, targeted forex interventions, and the gold-for-oil programme are designed to steady the currency in the medium term.

Fuel prices/Cedi depreciation/COMAC

Fuel prices rise as cedi weakens

BoG bans dollar payments, orders strict use of cedi
BoG directs Banks to discontinue payment of FCY cash to large corporations
NPP MPs abandon Agradaa over Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar gift

For businesses and households, however, the depreciation translates into higher costs of goods and services, adding to the already heavy burden of inflation.

