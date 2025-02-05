Chairman Wontumi runs to UK after engineering NPP’s defeat

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as “Chairman Wontumi”, has retreated to London to cool off, following one of the most devastating political defeats in Ghana’s history for his party.

He is reported to have nostalgically returned to Croydon, New Addington, in the UK, where he began his career as a cleaner.

Chairman Wontumi’s time in the UK, coincides with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) forming an 11-member committee, chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, to investigate the party’s loss in the 2024 general election. He is expected to appear before it.

Many have contended that his reckless remarks, divisive rhetoric, lack of effective policy communication, and frequent verbal attacks, especially those directed at John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, did little to enhance the NPP’s electoral prospects.

Despite having access to significant resources, including Wontumi TV, Movement TV, Radio Wontumi 101.3 FM, lucrative road construction contracts, and EXIM Bank facilities, his influence seemingly did little to secure votes for the NPP. In the Ashanti Region, traditionally the party’s stronghold, the NPP suffered one of its worst electoral performances in history.

The radio and television stations, were used to flaunt wealth, showcasing gold bars acquired through his involvement in illegal mining, widely known as Galamsey, using Akonta Mining Limited, his company.

Even the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, refrained from addressing Chairman Wontumi’s galamsey issue, even as he destooled chiefs under his authority for their participation in the illegal mining crisis, which has resulted in depleted forest cover and severely polluted water bodies.

Remarkably, despite the NPP having its running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias “NAPO,” the NPP from the region, and the participation of ex-President John Kufuor, who campaigned in a wheelchair in Ashanti Region, along with the involvement of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the 2024 Bawumia Campaign, nothing could be salvaged.

Interestingly, on social media, his journey has been portrayed as a “success” derived from “humble roots as a cleaner,” ignoring his galamsey activities, juicy government contracts, and EXIM bank cash, among other things.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Chairman Wontumi shared, “This is where I used to work as a cleaner. The more I sweep, the more the leaves keep falling, making the job difficult for me.”

During his visit, Chairman Wontumi, met with the Ghanaian community in Croydon, stating, “I have met the Ghanaian community in Croydon, New Addington, UK. This is in a bid to rejuvenate my energy to come home and continue my businesses.”

The trip appears to be a revitalizing experience for Chairman Wontumi, allowing him to reconnect with his past and refocus on his future endeavours.

Chairman Wontumi, calls himself a successful politician, farmer, and entrepreneur, saying his story inspires many.

