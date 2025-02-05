African Teacher Tionge Mtambo named a top 10 finalist for $1 million gems education Global Teacher Prize

Tionge Mtambo, headteacher at Tondola Primary School in Chitipa, Malawi, has been named a top 10 finalist for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, a Varkey Foundation initiative organised in collaboration with UNESCO.

Tionge Mtambo, shortlisted for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, was selected from over 5,000 nominations and applications from 89 countries around the world.

Now in its ninth year, the $1 million Global Teacher Prize is the largest prize of its kind.

It was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes who have transformed young people’s lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world. Since its launch, the Global Teacher Prize has received over 100,000 applications and nominations from around the globe.

Tionge Mtambo, has transformed her personal journey from a child bride into a powerful mission to uplift education and empower vulnerable children. Teaching since 2017, she has confronted critical issues such as child marriage, poverty, and gender inequality with unwavering determination. Through her innovative initiatives, including school feeding programs, girls’ hostels, and literacy-boosting activities like spelling bees, Tionge has created safe learning environments for over 15,000 girls.

Her leadership has significantly improved education outcomes in her district, propelling it to national recognition. Named Malawi’s Best Teacher of the Year in 2022, Tionge’s relentless advocacy and trailblazing efforts continue to inspire hope and transformation in her community, embodying the profound impact of dedicated educators worldwide.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, said:

“The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of education in addressing the major challenges of our time – from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change. Congratulations to Tionge, who is joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future.”

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said:

“UNESCO is proud to support the Global Teacher Prize, which honours the dedication and impact of teachers worldwide. In a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies.”

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said:

“At GEMS Education, we see first-hand the transformative impact that teachers have on the lives of young people worldwide. Every day, they inspire, uplift, and nurture the minds of future generations. We are deeply honoured to partner with the Global Teacher Prize, a remarkable initiative that recognises the dedication, passion, and resilience of teachers everywhere who are working tirelessly to build a brighter, more hopeful world.”

GEMS Education is the largest K-12 operator of private education in the world, which owns, operates, and manages schools globally, reaching an international student audience of over 130,000. It offers four world-class curricula and has 400,000 alumni. It believes in delivering a consistent, dynamic, high-quality education for every child – something in which teachers play a vital role.

The prize is open to working teachers who teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and 18. Teachers who educate children age 4+ in an Early Years government-recognised curriculum are also eligible, as are teachers working on a part-time basis, and teachers of online courses. Teachers must spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years. It is open to teachers in every kind of school and, subject to local laws, in every country in the world.

Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize are assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession, and gain recognition from external bodies.

Interested teachers were able to apply for the Global Teacher Prize at www.globalteacherprize.org before the December closing date.

The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals, and will be announced at the World Governments Summit, taking place in Dubai from 11-13 February.

When teachers are nominated, the person nominating them writes a brief description online explaining why. The teacher being nominated is then sent an email letting them know they have been nominated and inviting them to apply for the prize. Applicants could apply in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian. To join the conversation online, please follow @TeacherPrize.