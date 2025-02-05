Homes, hospitals, schools in Ho denied water by GWCL

…Regional Minister pledges urgent relief but

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has pledged to ensure that hospitals, schools, and other essential institutions in Ho, receive water supply, amid the ongoing crisis that has left many residents struggling for potable water.

The initiative was set to begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as part of an emergency response to the acute water shortage in Ho, the regional capital.

The crisis, stems from frequent mechanical failures at the Kpeve Water Treatment Plant.

Speaking to the media after visiting the treatment facility on Monday, Mr Gunu, reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to resolve the issue and restore the water supply as soon as possible.

“We understand the hardship this water crisis has caused our people, and we are committed to finding a lasting solution,” he said. “Our priority is ensuring that hospitals, schools, and other critical institutions have access to water despite the challenges.”

The minister spent his first official working day at the plant, joined by Ho Central Member of Parliament, Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Adam Mutawakilu, and other key stakeholders.

Their assessment revealed that the facility, originally designed to operate with three pumps, was currently functioning with only one, leading to frequent breakdowns.

GWCL officials, assured that efforts were underway to resolve the issue. As an immediate measure, two additional pumps were being transferred from another substation to boost water pressure.

In the long term, the minister revealed that the government plans to expand the treatment facility to improve supply across affected areas.

Additionally, Mr Gunu, assured GWCL officials that President John Dramani Mahama, had ordered new machines, expected to arrive in Ghana by March 2025, to help address the recurring crisis.

Since the beginning of the year, Ho and its surrounding communities, have been battling severe water shortages due to a damaged shaft at the treatment plant.

Many residents, have been forced to travel long distances in search of water, prompting urgent calls for intervention from GWCL.

However, despite the minister’s assurances, the media reported that several hospitals in the municipality had not received the promised water supply as of yesterday.

As a result, the hospitals were forced to make independent arrangements to secure water for their operations.