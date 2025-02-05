New Works & Housing Minister promises to reform sector

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, officially assumed office yesterday as Ghana’s Minister for Works, Housing, and Water Resources.

Upon his arrival, he met with management to express gratitude for the warm reception and, more importantly, to seek their support in achieving President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for the sector.

He urged staff to leverage their expertise to improve the performance of the Ministry’s key subsectors.

In the coming days, Mr Adjei, is expected to engage further with department Heads, Agencies, and other key stakeholders to align on strategic goals.

At his vetting, Mr Adjei, pledged to work closely with the private sector, international organizations, and key stakeholders to secure funding and expertise to revitalize Ghana’s housing sector.

Speaking at his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 28, Mr Adjei, highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in addressing the nation’s housing challenges.

He emphasized the need to attract investments and leverage expertise to drive sustainable development in the sector.

“Given the opportunity, I will leverage public-private partnerships to attract investments and expertise from the private sector,” he stated. “I would also partner with key actors and international organizations to support the housing sector.”

Mr Adjei, also underscored the significance of a district housing policy to deliver affordable housing solutions, particularly in rural areas and underserved districts.

“The district housing policy is a laudable one because it brings affordable housing to people living in the districts and our rural areas,” he explained. “If we continue with the district housing policy, it will help a lot.

“Most people want to retire to their villages, but the issue is, where are they going to stay? If we have this policy, it’s something that would make a significant difference.”

The minister-designate reiterated his commitment to tackling Ghana’s housing deficit and ensuring that citizens, regardless of their location, have access to affordable and sustainable housing.