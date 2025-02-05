Mahama gov’t under pressure to sack Minerals Commission CEO

… Civil Society, Media Coalition renew calls for tougher action against galamsey

The continued stay of Martin Ayisi, as the Minerals Commission’s (MinCom) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is raising significant concerns within political and industry circles.

A key appointee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Ayisi’s tenure has been marred by controversy with critics citing an uncontrolled award of concessions and a boom in illegal mining activities under his leadership.

Despite these concerns, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, has yet to replace him, fueling speculation and anxiety over who President Mahama, will ultimately appoint to lead the crucial regulatory body.

Interestingly, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced plans to engage traditional leaders in the coming days to address the issue of illegal mining.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with ministry staff on his first day in office, the Minister, reaffirmed the John Dramani Mahama government’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies by ensuring a regulated and sustainable mining sector.

Ayisi, a known NPP figure and a member of the party’s 2017 transition team, ascended to the MinCom leadership at a time when Ghana’s mining sector was grappling with illegal mining, also known as “Galamsey”.

However, under his watch, the menace has not only persisted, but intensified, with illegal miners expanding their operations across officially designated mining sites.

In the final days of the previous administration, Ayisi reportedly approved over 100 new mining licenses, a move that some experts argue was hasty and reckless.

His tenure has also been linked to at least four major lawsuits inherited by the current government, with a potential liability of US$1.5 billion in judgment debts. If these cases do not go in the government’s favour, the economic repercussions could be severe.

Industry players also point to the negative impact of Ayisi’s leadership on Ghana’s mining sector. Despite an all-time high in global gold prices, major mining companies operating in the country are struggling.

Rather than thriving, these companies are bogged down by bureaucratic challenges and the unchecked spread of galamsey activities, which have taken over mining concessions with impunity.

Ayisi’s continued stay presents a significant political dilemma for the NDC government. His tenure at the Minerals Commission is increasingly viewed as a liability, both for the ruling administration and the mining sector.

Retaining a known NPP figure in such a critical regulatory role, risks further internal party discord and public backlash from those who see his leadership as a key contributor to the illegal mining crisis.

With President Mahama, yet to name a new MinCom CEO, all eyes are on the government to make a decisive move.

The longer the delay, the more uncertainty it creates for Ghana’s mining sector and the broader fight against illegal mining.

Armah-Kofi Buah, emphasized the importance of collaboration with traditional authorities at the meeting, acknowledging their critical role in land and resource management.

“How do we make sure that illegal mining or galamsey is completely fashioned out and that we create a pathway for anybody who wants to engage in mining to do it legally and environmentally friendly way and make sure that we also protect our water bodies? You will see that shortly I will be visiting critical traditional authorities, engaging them, and soliciting advice and support as we go forward from here.”

He also announced a monthly media briefing on steps taken in dealing with the menace.

“We will need your [the media] support to commend people who are doing the right thing. We will need your [the media] support to expose people who are destroying our water bodies. And you have our complete support.

“I intend to engage you [the media] on a monthly basis to update you on the progress we are making. And you are going to be part of this.”

This comes days after the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, a critical voice in the fight called for a renewed fight against illegal mining activities following the deadly clash at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi Mines.

The clash, which resulted in multiple fatalities, highlights the worsening situation of illegal mining, which has caused significant pollution to Ghana’s water bodies and destroyed vegetation. The Coalition is concerned that efforts to combat these activities have diminished.

Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey, emphasized the need for decisive action to prevent such incidents in mining areas.

“We’ve asked that he issues a cease and desist order so that these illegal and irresponsible miners would realize that there’s a president in charge. Not only should the government act but the citizens should not be spectators…those put in authority should work together to ensure that the plethora of solutions that have been professed. So we need this multidimensional approach to deal with this wicked problem,” he stated.

Ashigbey also expressed concern that the government has not prioritized the fight against illegal mining, which has led to waning advocacy on the issue. “Because of the seeming silence when power changed over, we’ve heard the President act swiftly towards various national issues (ORAL, MMDCEs, surrendering state properties, etc.), but we can’t say the same for the fight against galamsey even though they signed the pact against galamsey through the media coalition,” he added.

The Coalition condemned the actions of the illegal miners involved in the attack on military personnel, calling it a criminal act. “We also know that the military also has their standard procedures, no military man who is working according to the rules they have will shoot at people who have surrendered, but the military will have to defend themselves when they are being attacked,” Ashigbey said.

He supported the President’s call for a probe into the incident, urging that perpetrators be held accountable. “We support the President’s call for an investigation and we hope it will be an independent investigation to ascertain what the truth is, and the punishment that has to be exacted to culprits should be done irrespective of who is involved,” he emphasized.

Ashigbey also suggested that involving traditional leaders is key to strengthening the fight against galamsey and the frequent attacks on mining sites.

“We need to harness the power of our traditional leaders as well and so we must bring our chiefs, queen mothers, and traditional priests into the whole issue of the governance around the mining process…Our subregion has had that preponderance of people attacking legal mines and it’s something we have to deal with,” he stated.

Mass Action for Sustainable Development in Africa (MASDA), a civil society group led by Atik Mohammed, has added its voice to the ongoing debate on illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey. The group has expressed deep concern over the environmental devastation caused by illegal Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) activities in Ghana, emphasizing that the destruction is evident to anyone who cares to notice.

In a statement, MASDA highlighted the alarming impact of galamsey, stating, “The destruction of forests and pollution of water bodies are a matter of utmost concern to many. Galamsey undermines the country’s climate change mitigation efforts and threatens the realisation of other important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The statement, issued on February 4, noted, “The severity of the situation has necessitated urgent action. MASDA made calls on the government to act severally and forcefully last year. Unfortunately, very little was done to curtail the spread and growth of this existential threat to the environment and human life. It is our contention that victory in the fight against galamsey requires sincere political will and commitment.”

As a new government is being formed, MASDA indicated that credible reports suggest an intensification of galamsey activities in many mining regions across the country. In light of this, the group is renewing its call for immediate and decisive action against the menace.

MASDA has proposed several key actions to address the issue effectively.

The statement urged the Mahama government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, to immediately cease all ASM activities in the country.

Additionally, MASDA called for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) to take the lead in tackling galamsey. “MESTI must immediately conduct an environmental audit of all mining districts and must fashion an immediate plan in consultation with other relevant MDAs to prevent further environmental destruction and reclaim degraded lands.”

The group further proposed “a multi-stakeholder conference on galamsey with specific medium- to long-term objectives as soon as possible,” adding, “We also suggest a comprehensive review of the entire mining sub-sector, including the exploitation and management of critical minerals.”

MASDA also emphasized the need for judicial intervention, stating, “More importantly, we propose the setting up, by the Chief Justice, of specialised courts to handle environmental and mining offences.”

The statement concluded with a strong appeal to the government: “We hope that the government will heed the call to stop all ASM activities immediately to allow for a more sustainable solution to the galamsey problem while giving thought and consideration to the other proposals. Galamsey poses a threat to our survival, and we demand action now.”

MASDA is a civil society organisation focused on promoting good economic and democratic governance, youth empowerment, and sustainable development in Africa through collective action.