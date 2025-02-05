Mahama names Suhuyini, Dumelo, Srem-Sai, and Apaak in Deputy Ministerial list

President John Dramani Mahama, has announced a new list of Deputy Minister-nominees, featuring Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, and John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

These nominees will assist their substantive ministers in the effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

Alhassan Suhuyini, recognized for his active contributions to parliamentary debates and dedication to his constituency’s development, has been nominated as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo, a first-time MP with a background in the entertainment industry and a strong focus on youth empowerment and agriculture, has been appointed Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The full list of Deputy Minister-nominees, is expected to be submitted to Parliament for approval in the coming days.

Additionally, President Mahama, has nominated Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba as Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms.