Bawumia wins NPP special electoral college polls with 629 votes

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a giant step in becoming the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) after securing a landslide victory in the just ended special electoral college elections on Saturday.

Provisional results collated so far indicate that Bawumia polled 629 votes representing 67.9% across the 17 centres to top the pack. MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong came second by polling 132 votes (14.3%) followed by former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, who had a total of 95 votes (10.3%).

Former agriculture minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the fourth spot having garnered 40 votes (4.3%) followed by Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko who both had 9 votes (0.09%) to contend for the fifth position.

