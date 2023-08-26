Major 1Major Politics

Dr. Bawumia takes early lead in NPP Super Delegates Conference

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seems to have taken early lead in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference taking place on August 26, 2023.

Provisional results from voting centres indicate that Dr. Bawumia has garnered more votes across the country with Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen behind him.

The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party’s presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Ten candidates from the NPP are participating in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November.

The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.

