Major 1Major Politics

Top six aspirants from NPP super delegates congress

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party has just concluded its August 26 Super Delegates Conference.

After the much-anticipated conference to reduce the number of presidential candidates of the party from ten to five ahead of the party’s November presidential primaries, the party got six.

This is a result of a tie between Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured the first spot with 629 votes representing 68. 15%, while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong got the second spot with 132 which represents 14.30% and Alan Kyerematen took the third spot with 95 total votes with a percentage representation of 10.29.

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie received 36 votes which represents 3.90% to secure the fourth.

More Read

Ben Ephson predicts top five ahead of NPP Super Delegates Conference

Aspirants for NPP flagbearership to pay GHS50,000 for nomination forms

Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko came in 5th with 9 votes each and a representation of 0.98%.

The NPP is expected to conduct a run-off between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to select the fifth flagbearer hopeful of the party.

This exercise will be observed on Saturday, September 2, 2023, by the Election College of the New Patriotic Party.

You Might Also Like

Ben Ephson predicts top five ahead of NPP Super Delegates Conference

Aspirants for NPP flagbearership to pay GHS50,000 for nomination forms

Share this Article
Previous Article Bawumia wins NPP special electoral college polls with 629 votes
Next Article NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

[Video] “SIT DOWN” if a clear front-runner emerges – Ursula Owusu urges losing flagbearer hopefuls
Politics
[Video] NPP Super Delegates Conference: Bawumia floors Alan, Ken and co
Major 1 Major Politics
NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place
Major Politics
Top six aspirants from NPP super delegates congress
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?