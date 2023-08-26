NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a run-off election to determine the fifth person to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto in the party’s November presidential primaries.

This is a result of Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both securing 36 votes, resulting in a tie.

At the end of the super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Francis Addai-Nimo garnered nine votes representing 1.03% while Boakye Agyarko also polled a total of nine votes representing 1.03%.

A total of five candidates are required to participate in the main party congress to elect the main flagbearer of the party on November 4, 2023, hence the need for the run-off election.

Addressing the media after the declaration, Chairman of the NPP vetting committee Mike Ocquaye said the run-off will come off as announced next week if none of the two steps down.

The party has slated September 2, 2023, as the date for the run-off election to take place.

Speaking to journalists after the election, the chairman of the NPP vetting committee, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye reiterated that the run-off election will be held as scheduled.

“In any case, we have made all our regulations in totality looking at all our relevant possibilities. So this is nothing actually very new. One person mentioned the possibility of the two persons joining the four to make six, but I said that is not possible under NPP terms.

“The present exercise must produce five and not more than five. Therefore accordingly, we had earlier put the regulations in place which now you see had happened. so next week Saturday [September 2, 2023], there will be a run-off among the two, so that by all means one will win or they will continue contesting themselves until we have one. That is the essence of a run-off,” he told journalists.