Article 146 committee submits first report on petitions seeking removal of Chief Justice.

President John Dramani Mahama received, this morning, the first report of the Article 146 Committee of Inquiry, which is probing three petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Presenting the report at a brief ceremony at the Presidency, the Committee’s Chair, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, said the panel conducted its work in camera, in line with Article 146(7) and (8), and refrained from public commentary despite “blatant false statements made about members of the committee and our work.”

“In camera proceedings are not the same as in secret,” he noted, explaining that limited procedural details could be shared without disclosing the substance.

On the first petition, filed by Mr. Daniel Ofori, the committee heard evidence from 13 witnesses on behalf of the petitioner. The Chief Justice, who also testified and was cross-examined, called 12 witnesses, including experts.

In all, the panel received about 10,000 pages of documentary exhibits from both sides. Each side was represented by four lawyers.

“After critical and dispassionate examination and assessment of all the evidence, including the expert evidence against the provisions of the Constitution and the relevant laws, we have, without fear or favour, arrived at a recommendation on the first petition,” the Chair said, before handing the recommendation to the President in a sealed envelope.

The Chair disclosed that the second petitioner, as well as the Chief Justice, requested an adjournment of the second petition, which the committee granted.

“Accordingly, we shall be reporting on the second and third petitions in due time,” he said.

Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation
